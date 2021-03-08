Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Forward Air worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Forward Air by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $90.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

