Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shot up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.66. 802,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,490,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $909.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

