Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $949,080.50

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Fountain has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $949,080.50 and approximately $8,402.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.34 or 0.00809358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041517 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.