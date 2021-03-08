Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.