Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.15. 113,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 133,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

