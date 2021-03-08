Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.68

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.68 and last traded at $78.68, with a volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.