Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Up 7.6%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.52. 775,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 543,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 million, a PE ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

