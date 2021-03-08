Frazier Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Frazier Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,830,876 shares during the quarter. Frazier Management LLC owned 0.28% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

