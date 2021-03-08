Frazier Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Cardiff Oncology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Cardiff Oncology worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

