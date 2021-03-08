freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FRTAF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

