Freicoin Market Capitalization Hits $892,733.89 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $892,733.89 and $240.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,355,225 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.