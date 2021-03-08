Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €69.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FME. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.92 ($82.26).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €57.20 ($67.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.27 and a 200-day moving average of €68.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

