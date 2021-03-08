Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €44.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRE. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRE stock opened at €36.03 ($42.39) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

