Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Freshpet worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT opened at $139.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.81. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

