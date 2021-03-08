Frontier Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26.03 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $26.03 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

