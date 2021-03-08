FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 195.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,570 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,166,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,210,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

