FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Reaches $0.0158

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $55,424.64 and approximately $21,417.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

