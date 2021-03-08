FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $23.53. 213,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 108,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

In other FTS International news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $20,026,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,804,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $9,684,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,933,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,696,000.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

