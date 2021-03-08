fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler Sells 42,584 Shares

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. 11,545,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,085,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

