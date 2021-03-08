FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $35.26 on Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $825,643.45 and $20,513.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for $35.26 or 0.00068299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 83% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00066438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00075971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00080084 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00454992 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars.

