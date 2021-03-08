Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

