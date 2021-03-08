Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 598,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 529,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of analysts have commented on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.