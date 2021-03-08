Function X (FX) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Function X has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $31.24 million and $339,272.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,563,824 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

