Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.63 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Function X has a total market cap of $30.63 million and $376,109.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,492.36 or 1.00004749 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037061 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012216 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076087 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003947 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010411 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
