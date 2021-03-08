Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.63 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Function X has a total market cap of $30.63 million and $376,109.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,492.36 or 1.00004749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076087 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010411 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,563,379 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

