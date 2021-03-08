Function X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $376,109.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and $376,109.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,492.36 or 1.00004749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076087 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010411 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,563,379 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.