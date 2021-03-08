Function X Tops 24 Hour Volume of $376,109.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and $376,109.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,492.36 or 1.00004749 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037061 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012216 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076087 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003947 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010411 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
