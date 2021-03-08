Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report sales of $195.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.70 million. Funko reported sales of $213.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $616.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.31 million to $623.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $735.23 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $755.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Funko.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $13.46 on Monday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $668.32 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Funko by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

