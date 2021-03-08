Furucombo (COMBO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $1.18 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo token can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00005695 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00460330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00075713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00453870 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

