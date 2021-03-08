Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Cap of $10.55 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

