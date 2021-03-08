Fusible Price Hits $3.15 on Major Exchanges (FUSI)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Fusible has a market cap of $1.30 million and $427,850.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00006194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.20 or 0.00460789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00067003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.39 or 0.00451324 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,333 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

