Fusion Trading Up 59.2% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $54.44 million and $55.48 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,794.76 or 0.99922528 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 75.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,997,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,227 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

