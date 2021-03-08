FUTURAX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $23,736.86 and $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00080999 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002270 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

