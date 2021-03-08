FuzeX Achieves Market Capitalization of $442,601.70 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $442,601.70 and approximately $41.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00797613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00041183 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.