FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

TSE ITP opened at C$24.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.29. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

