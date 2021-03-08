FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Increased by Analyst

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

BLDP stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

