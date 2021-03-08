FY2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.57. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

