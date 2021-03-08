FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Issued By Barrington Research

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Points International in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International stock opened at C$20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.95. Points International has a 12-month low of C$9.30 and a 12-month high of C$21.18. The stock has a market cap of C$264.54 million and a P/E ratio of -136.99.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.