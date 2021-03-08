FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tricon Residential Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

TCN stock opened at C$12.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$13.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.44.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.