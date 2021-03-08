FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.98).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PRQR opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

