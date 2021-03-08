FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wipro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

WIT stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

