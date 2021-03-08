FY2021 EPS Estimates for Croda International Plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
COIHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
