FY2021 EPS Estimates for Croda International Plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

