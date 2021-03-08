FY2021 EPS Estimates for (GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Lowered by National Bank Financial

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get (GRT.TO) alerts:

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

(GRT.TO) has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for (GRT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.