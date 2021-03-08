FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

OCGN opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.