FY2021 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

