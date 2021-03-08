FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Cut by Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.66 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

