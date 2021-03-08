FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ricoh Company, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.89.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.