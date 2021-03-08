FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROST. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.13 on Monday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.