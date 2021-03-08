FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Decreased by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

