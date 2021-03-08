FY2025 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered by Analyst

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $323.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.