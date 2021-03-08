FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadmon in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.61 on Monday. Kadmon has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 36.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 1,558.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 502,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 472,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

