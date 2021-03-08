FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Decreased by Analyst

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadmon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $790.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,113,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 237,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

